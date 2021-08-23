Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Increased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,768 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after acquiring an additional 716,986 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after buying an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.81. 2,927,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,336. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.