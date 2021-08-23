Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Citrix Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of Citrix Systems worth $117,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $148.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

