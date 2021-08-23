City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. City Office REIT traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 2619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

