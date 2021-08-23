City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Compass Point upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $561.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 57,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.