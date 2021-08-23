City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $706.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 254.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.