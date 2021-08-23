Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,199.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,474.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

