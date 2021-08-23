Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

