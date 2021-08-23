Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$2.60 price target on the stock.

Cleanaway Waste Management stock remained flat at $$2.05 during midday trading on Monday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

