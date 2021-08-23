Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
