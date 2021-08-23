CloakCoin Trading 30.5% Higher This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $6.47 million and $60,269.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001084 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00036698 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00030178 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,688,187 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

