Cloudera (CLDR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect Cloudera to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDR. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

