CM Life Sciences II Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 23rd (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

CM Life Sciences II’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. CM Life Sciences II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of CM Life Sciences II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CMIIU stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. CM Life Sciences II has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58.

Get CM Life Sciences II alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth approximately $13,285,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.