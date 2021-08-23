Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Plans $1.40 Final Dividend

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

