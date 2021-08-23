Cocrystal Pharma’s (COCP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Noble Financial in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 390.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

COCP opened at $1.02 on Monday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $99.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

