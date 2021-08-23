Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Shares Down 1.2%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 62,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 57,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77.

About Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Cogna Educação SA engages in the provision of educational services. Its activities include in-class and distance-learning higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12, and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products, in addition to technical and preparatory courses for civil service examinations and Brazilian Bar Association, advising and offering the possibility of direct and indirect financing for students, developing software for adaptive teaching, and optimizing academic management.

