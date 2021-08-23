Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119,112 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $460,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after buying an additional 1,318,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after buying an additional 1,111,102 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after buying an additional 911,740 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $71,007,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.36. 3,813,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,373. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

