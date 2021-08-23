CoinFi Market Cap Achieves $833,287.79 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $833,287.79 and $120,868.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00051297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.00832734 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002087 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

COFI is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

