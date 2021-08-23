Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,048 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.17% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $25,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $21.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

