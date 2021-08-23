Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $5,070.00

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5,070.00 and last traded at C$5,070.00, with a volume of 52918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5,070.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4,363.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$993.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.55 and a quick ratio of 15.09.

About Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT)

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

