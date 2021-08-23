Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.66 Billion

Analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post sales of $29.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.79 billion to $30.31 billion. Comcast posted sales of $25.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $114.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.62 billion to $115.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $122.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.98 billion to $125.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $59.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93. Comcast has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

