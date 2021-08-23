Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,419,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Comcast worth $366,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Comcast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,417,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $274.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.