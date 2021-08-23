Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.34% of Comfort Systems USA worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $74.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

