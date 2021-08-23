Community Bank N.A. Acquires 2,160 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Amgen by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Amgen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.64. 1,881,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.70. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

