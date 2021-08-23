Community Bank N.A. Buys 84,359 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 134.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,205. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.