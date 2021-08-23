Community Bank N.A. Sells 10,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.52. 1,745,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

