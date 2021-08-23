Community Bank N.A. Sells 19,578 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,578 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

T traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,351,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,515,313. The stock has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

