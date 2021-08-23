Community Bank N.A. Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 889,952 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,716,000 after acquiring an additional 277,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.05. 2,271,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,334. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

