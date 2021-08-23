Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Commvault Systems worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of CVLT traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,478. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $2,557,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

