Comparing Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beyond Air and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond Air currently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 39.43%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29% NeuroMetrix -14.30% -19.02% -13.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Air and NeuroMetrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 240.86 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -6.89 NeuroMetrix $7.38 million 7.73 -$2.09 million N/A N/A

NeuroMetrix has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors. It operates in Israel, Ireland, Australia, and the European Union. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.