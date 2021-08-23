Comparing Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 27.71% 16.16% 1.60% Middlefield Banc 21.62% 8.97% 0.94%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stock Yards Bancorp and Middlefield Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Middlefield Banc 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.00%. Middlefield Banc has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 38.69%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $199.77 million 6.87 $58.87 million $2.59 19.93 Middlefield Banc $58.63 million 2.48 $8.35 million $1.30 18.19

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity. The Wealth Management and Trust segment provides investment management, company retirement plan management, retirement planning, trust, estate, and financial planning services in all markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio. Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank.

