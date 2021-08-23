Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.05

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 1345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -210.31 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,638 shares of company stock worth $237,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

