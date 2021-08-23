Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CODI opened at $27.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.31 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $344,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,638 shares of company stock valued at $237,395. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

