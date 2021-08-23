Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.44

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 2360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $533.63 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $34,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,212.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,054,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $391,802. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

