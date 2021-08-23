Conceal 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,156.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $23,156.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,516,950 coins and its circulating supply is 10,828,527 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

