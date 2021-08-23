Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading 10% Higher

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05.

About Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.