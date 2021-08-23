Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Concrete Pumping posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

BBCP stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $459.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 59,326 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

