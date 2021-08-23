Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Concrete Pumping posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Concrete Pumping.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.22.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

