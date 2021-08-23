Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $22.29

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.29, but opened at $24.74. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 265 shares.

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

