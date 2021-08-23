Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,153.02

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2,153.02 and last traded at C$2,153.02, with a volume of 2959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2,149.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,071.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,942.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

