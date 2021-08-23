ContentBox Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $3.57 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.40 or 0.00481454 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

