Contentos Market Cap Reaches $86.84 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 36.1% against the dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $86.84 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00824790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,703,425 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Contentos Coin Trading

