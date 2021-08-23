ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 767.90%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $132,607.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,109.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,483 shares of company stock worth $4,549,138. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,465,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,173,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,423,809. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

