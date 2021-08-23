ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Citigroup

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of WISH opened at $6.63 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 767.90% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $132,607.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,109.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,138. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.