Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

CLR stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.35.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after buying an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after buying an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after buying an additional 244,081 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

