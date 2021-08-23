Contrasting Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) & Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Live Nation Entertainment and Pop Culture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $87.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.84%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -114.44% -1,833.44% -13.21% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Pop Culture Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $1.86 billion 9.44 -$1.72 billion ($8.12) -9.88 Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Nation Entertainment.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Pop Culture Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients for tickets and event information through its primary websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com as well as provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters through websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, promotional programs, rich media offering that include advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2020, it owned, operated, or leased 155 entertainment venues in North America and 76 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

