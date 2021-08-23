Contrasting Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vivendi alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vivendi and Spectrum Global Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 3 8 0 2.73 Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivendi and Spectrum Global Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $18.38 billion 2.21 $1.64 billion $1.22 30.09 Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.45 -$17.71 million N/A N/A

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Vivendi has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Global Solutions -138.47% N/A -125.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivendi beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising. The Canal+ segment involves in publishing and distribution of premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels in France, Benelux, Poland, Central Europe, Africa and Asia, and production, sales and distribution of movies and TV series. The Havas segment is a communications group spanning all the communications disciplines. The Editis segment encompasses selling and distribution of literature, educational and reference book. The Gameloft segment engages in creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment includes vivendi ticketing and live performances through olympia production, festival production, and the venues in Paris. The New Initiatives segment consists of dailymotion and Group Vivendi Africa. Th

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.