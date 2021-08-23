Convex Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $163.07 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $163.07 million and $11.79 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $8.23 or 0.00016527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00129161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00159030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,057.25 or 1.00490990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.79 or 0.00993311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.09 or 0.06681211 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 62,957,153 coins and its circulating supply is 19,807,834 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

