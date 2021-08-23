Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 18,441 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises about 2.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Aptiv worth $33,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,910. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

