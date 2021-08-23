Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,354 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of AGCO worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AGCO by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

AGCO traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.85. 5,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.60. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

