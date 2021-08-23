Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 42,785 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,785 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,575 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,431,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.13. 1,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $22.42.

